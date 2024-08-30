Botswana’s Tebogo makes a statement 100m win following his breakout performance in Paris

ROME (AP) — Letsile Tebogo can do just about anything when it comes to sprinting. The Botswana runner clocked 9.87 seconds and had time to glance around before easing to the line to win the 100 meters at Rome’s Diamond League meet on Friday. It was a statement victory for Tebogo after claiming gold in the 200 at the Paris Olympics and powering Botswana to silver in the anchor leg of the 4×400 relay. He says he meditated before the race “and it went how I wanted it to be.”

