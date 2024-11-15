Both Texans and Cowboys need skid-stopping win in their matchup. That’s where the similarities end

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The NFL’s two Texas teams have just one victory between them over the past month. That’s not to say they’re in similar situations heading into the seventh meeting of a series that started with Houston celebrating its inaugural game with a victory over Dallas 22 years ago. Not even close. The Texans still lead the AFC South despite their current 1-3 skid. The Cowboys are on a four-game losing streak and won’t have injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott the rest of the season. Dallas’ three-year playoff run is in jeopardy.

