Both Texans and Cowboys need skid-stopping win in their matchup. That’s where the similarities end

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The NFL’s two Texas teams have just one victory between them over the past month. That’s not to say they’re in similar situations heading into the seventh meeting of a series that started with Houston celebrating its inaugural game with a victory over Dallas 22 years ago. Not even close. The Texans still lead the AFC South despite their current 1-3 skid. The Cowboys are on a four-game losing streak and won’t have injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott the rest of the season. Dallas’ three-year playoff run is in jeopardy.

