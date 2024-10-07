Both sides claim a win as ruling published over Man City legal case against Premier League APT rules

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City and the Premier League are both claiming victory after the conclusion of the first of two high-profile clashes between the pair. Four-time defending champion City legally challenged the league’s Associated Party Transaction Rules, designed to safeguard competitive balance of the world’s most popular soccer league. Both said they “welcomed” the findings of an arbitration panel. City says the rules have been found to be “unlawful” and that the league had “abused its dominant position.” The league says the tribunal have found the rules to be “necessary” and had “rejected the majority of Manchester City’s challenges.”

