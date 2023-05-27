Both freshmen, Georgia’s Quinn and UCLA’s Tian win singles titles in NCAA tennis

Freshmen Ethan Quinn of Georgia and Fangran Tian of UCLA won singles titles in the NCAA tennis tournament. Quinn, a redshirt, rallied to defeat Michigan’s Ondrej Styler 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-2 to become the third Bulldog and fourth-ever freshman to win the singles crown. Tian became the second Bruin to capture the title, with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Layne Sleeth of Oklahoma, In doubles, Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter of Ohio State defeated Cleeve Harper and Eliot Spizzirri of Texas 6-4, 6-4 for the men. The women’s doubles championship was an all-North Carolina matchup as Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig defeated teammates Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scott 6-1, 2-6, 11-9

