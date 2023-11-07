Boswell scores 18, No. 12 Arizona dominates Morgan State 122-59 in season opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kylan Boswell scored 18 points, Pelle Larsson added 15 and No. 12 Arizona opened coach Tommy Lloyd’s third season with a 122-59 demolition of Morgan State. The Wildcats dominated after an early feeling-out period, using two big runs to build a 35-point halftime lead, their largest since 1998. Arizona shot 55% from the floor, had a 58-20 advantage in the paint and scored 41 points off Morgan State’s 25 turnovers. Caleb Love had 12 points in his Arizona debut and freshman KJ Lewis had five of Arizona’s 16 steals in the Wildcats’ 23rd straight home-opening win. Christian Oliver led Morgan State with 12 points.

