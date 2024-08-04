Boston’s Wilyer Abreu lets the emotions flow in a 2-homer game a day after grandmother’s death

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Wilyer Abreu let the emotions flow in a two-homer game for the Boston Red Sox a day after the death of his grandmother. Plenty of teammates and members of the coaching staff weren’t aware of the death until after the first homer from Abreu. Manager Alex Cora knew of the grandmother’s failing health. The Red Sox had been talking contingency plans for weeks. Cora suddenly found himself managing the flow of Abreu’s emotions in the middle of a tight game. And the manager left Abreu in there.

