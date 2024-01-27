Boston’s Taylor Wenczkowski receives first PWHL suspension

TORONTO (AP) — The Professional Women’s Hockey League has handed out its first suspension. Boston forward Taylor Wenczkowski will serve a one-game ban for a hit to the head of Ottawa defender Amanda Boulier on Wednesday. The play occurred early in the third period with Boston leading 2-1. Wenczkowski collided with Boulier in the neutral zone moments after the defender played the puck. Wenczkowski received a minor penalty for roughing but Boston won the game in Ottawa 3-2.

