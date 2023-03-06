Boston’s Sale throws 2 scoreless innings vs. Tigers

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Chris Sale threw two scoreless innings for the Red Sox on Monday as the seven-time All-Star tries to bounce back from three straight injury-marred seasons. Sale gave up two hits and struck out two in his first outing this spring against the Detroit Tigers. Sale was one of the game’s most dominant pitchers throughout the 2010s, but has thrown just 48 1/3 innings since 2019. He missed the entire 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and then had a variety of injuries last season — including a bike accident — that kept him off the mound.

