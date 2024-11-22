Boston’s Raphy Gil, Cleveland’s Abrahan Tejada suspended 56 games each following positive drug tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston’s Raphy Gil and Cleveland’s Abrahan Tejada, a pair of 19-year-old right-handers in the Dominican Summer League, have been suspended for 56 games each by Major League Baseball following positive tests for the performance-enhancing substance stanozolol. The penalties were issued under MLB’s drug program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada. Gil was signed by Boston in June and had a 0.90 ERA in eight appearances. Tejada was 2-0 with a 5.28 ERA in 12 relief appearances this season. He missed the 2023 season because of surgery on the UCL in his right elbow.

