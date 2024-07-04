Boston’s Nick Pivetta loses no-hit bid in 7th inning on 2-out triple by Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez

MIAMI (AP) — Boston’s Nick Pivetta lost his no-hit bid against the Miami Marlins on a two-out triple to Jesus Sanchez in the seventh inning. With the Red Sox leadings 2-0, Sanchez hit a 401-foot drive that bounced off the wall in center to end Pivetta’s bid. Earlier in the inning, Boston first baseman Dominic Smith made a backhand catch of a hard grounder by Josh Bell and threw to Pivetta at first for the second out. Pivetta had 10 strike outs and two walks and was lifted after the seventh inning. He threw 64 of his 89 pitches for strikes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.