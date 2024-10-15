Boston’s National Women’s Soccer League team to be called BOS Nation

The new National Women’s Soccer League team in Boston set to start play in 2026 has a name: BOS Nation FC. The team announced its new name and logo on Tuesday. The club has a new marketing campaign — Too Many Balls — a racy reference to the many men’s professional sports teams in Boston. BOS Nation also announced Tuesday that actress and director Elizabeth Banks and Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman had joined the ownership group.

