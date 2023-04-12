Boston’s Masataka Yoshida scratched with hamstring tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida was scratched from Wednesday night’s lineup at Tampa Bay due to right hamstring tightness. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the Japanese slugger felt discomfort while running Tuesday, but didn’t rule out a return by Friday. Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League, joined the Red Sox in December after agreeing to a $90 million, five-year contract. He is the 10th Japanese-born player to play for the Red Sox, but joins Dave Roberts (2004) as the only position players.

