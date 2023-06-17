Boston’s Houck hit on face by liner off bat of Yankees’ Higashioka

By KYLE HIGHTOWER The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck touches his cheek after being struck by a line drive by New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 16, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Winslow Townson]

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck left Boston’s matchup with the Yankees after being struck in the face with a line drive. With Boston leading 10-1 in the fifth inning, New York’s Kyle Higashioka led off and fell behind 1-2 in the count, before lining Houck’s 92 mph sinker straight up the middle and hitting Houck. Houck immediately went to the ground and stayed down for a few minutes while he was attended to by trainers. His face was clearly bleeding, but he was able to get to his feet and walk off the field on his own power.

