Boston’s career day, Clark’s double-double help Fever beat Dream 104-100 in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Caitlin Clark added 26 points and 12 assists to help the Indiana Fever beat Atlanta 104-100 in overtime Sunday and spoil the Dream’s Rhyne Howard’s third consecutive game with more than 30 points. Clark posted her franchise-record 14th double-double of the season for Indiana. Kelsey Mitchell added 21 points and Lexie Hull scored 12 on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. Howard hit four 3-pointers and finished a career-high 36 points for Atlanta.

