Boston tops Ottawa 2-1 in shootout in front of largest U.S. crowd to watch a pro women’s game

DETROIT (AP) — Hannah Brandt and Hilary Knight each scored shootout goals and Aerin Frankel saved four of the five shots she faced as Boston beat Ottawa in a shootout, 2-1 in Detroit and in front of the largest crowd to watch a professional women’s hockey game in the United States. The game was part of the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Takeover Weekend, with Ottawa and Boston playing on the Red Wings’ home ice with an announced crowd of 13,736, surpassing the 13, 316 that watched Minnesota win its home opener against Montreal January 6.

