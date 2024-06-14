Boston scores 27 to tie a career high, Clark gets 7 and Fever use late run for 91-84 win over Dream

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aliyah Boston matched a career high with 27 points, Kelsey Mitchell added 24 and the Indiana Fever closed on a 10-2 run for a 91-84 win over the Atlanta Dream despite getting just seven points from Caitlin Clark. Indiana (4-10) scored 59 in the first half but had just 14 points in the first 14 minutes of the second half as Atlanta rallied to retake the lead, 80-79. But Indiana scored the next four points and pulled away. Rhyne Howard had 26 to lead Atlanta (5-6). Clark finished 3 for 11 shooting.

