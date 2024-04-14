Boston reliever Kenley Jansen says slick baseballs hard to control

BOSTON (AP) — Kenley Jansen is upset with the quality of baseballs. The 36-year-old Boston right-hander entered with a two-run lead against the Los Angeles Angels, hit Logan O’Hoppe leading off, then gave up a single, walk and Anthony Rendon’s sacrifice fly before striking out Luis Rengifo and Mike Trout for his 424th save. tying John Franco for fifth place. Jansen says “if you’re playing in the cold weather, windy, and you get pearls balls out there that’s not rubbed well, I don’t know where the ball’s going.”

