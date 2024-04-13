Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has season-ending shoulder surgery

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has undergone season-ending shoulder surgery. Boston said Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the arthroscopic procedure on the posterior labrum. Story injured his left shoulder trying to make a diving stop on a ball off the bat of the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout in Anaheim on April 5. The 31-year-old Story, in the third season of a $140 million, six-year contract, was hitting .226 with four RBIs in eight games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.