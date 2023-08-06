Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora puts OF Alex Verdugo back in lineup day after benching

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo has returned to the starting lineup a day after he was benched by manager Alex Cora. On Saturday, the Red Sox scratched Verdugo about two hours before their 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays. No reason was given during the game. He was replaced in the lineup by Adam Duvall. Verdugo was acquired in the February 2020 trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is hitting .270 with eight homers and 41 RBIs in 98 games this season.

