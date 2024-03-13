Boston pitcher Brayan Bello has $24.2M in award bonuses as part of $55M, 6-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Brayan Bello can increase his $55 million, six-year contract with the Boston Red Sox to $99.2 million over seven seasons if the team exercises a 2030 option and he achieves $24.2 million in bonuses for Cy Young Award voting and All-Star appearances. Bello’s 2029 salary could increase by up to $11 million and the 2030 option by as much as $13.2 million based on achievements from 2024-29. He would get $2 million for winning a Cy Young Award, $1 million for finishing second or third, $750,000 for fourth or fifth and $500,000 for sixth through 10th. They would go up by $200,000 for each All-Star selection.

