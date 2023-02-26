Boston, No 1 Gamecocks take SEC title, top Georgia 73-63

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Zia Cooke added 12 points as No. 1 South Carolina completed a perfect Southeastern Conference championship season with a 73-63 victory over Georgia on Sunday. Boston and Cooke were part of the Gamecocks’ top-ranked recruiting class in 2019 dubbed “The Freshies.” Both were celebrated in Senior Day ceremonies before leading the Gamecocks to their seventh SEC title in the past 10 years. Gamecocks reserve Kamilla Cardoso had 13 points and 10 rebounds while Boston had her 78th career game with double figure points and boards.

