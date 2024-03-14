Boston Marathon field adds Americans who just missed at Olympic trials

BOSTON (AP) — Some of the top also-rans from the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials are coming to Boston. That includes Elkanah Kibet, who missed the men’s podium in Orlando last month by 5 seconds. He already has two top 10 finishes in Boston. He will be joined by Sara Hall and Caroline Rotich, who finished fifth and sixth in Orlando on Feb. 3. Rotich recently became a U.S. citizen after winning the 2015 Boston Marathon while representing Kenya. 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Jenny Simpson was also added to the Boston field. They join a previously announced field that includes 2018 champion Des Linden, 2023 fifth-place finisher Emma Bates and world 50-kilometer record holder CJ Albertson.

