Boston likely to shut down Liam Hendriks in attempt to return this season from Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks likely will be shut down because of forearm soreness, ending his attempt to return in 2024 from Tommy John surgery. Hendriks has soreness on the outside of his forearm that isn’t connected with the surgery, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. A scan will be reviewed by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, who operated last year. Cora says Meister is “taking a look at it and he is going to let us know, but it seems like probably we’re going to shut him down.”

