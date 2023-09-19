Boston group awarded NWSL’s 15th team in latest move to establish women’s soccer in city

BOSTON (AP) — Women’s professional soccer is returning to Boston. The Boston Unity Soccer Partners ownership group has been awarded franchise rights to the National Women’s Soccer League’s 15th team. It is the third new team announced by the NWSL this season, following the Utah Royals FC and Bay Area FC. The yet-to-be-named club is scheduled to begin NWSL play in the 2026 season. It will be the latest attempt to establish a professional women’s team in Boston. The Boston Breakers played in four different leagues — WUSA, Women’s Professional Soccer, Women’s Premier League Soccer Elite and the NWSL — between 2001 and 2018. All of the core investors — representing 95% of the money — are women, and 40% is from people of color.

