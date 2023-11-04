Boston College wins fifth straight by handing Syracuse fifth loss in row, 17-10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Thomas Castellanos ran eight yards for the game-winning score with 2:23 remaining and Boston College extended its winning streak to five, defeating Syracuse 17-10 Friday and dropping the Orange to its fifth consecutive setback.Syracuse (4-5, 0-5 ACC) played without starting quarterback Garrett Shrader who was out due to an injury suffered against Virginia Tech last Thursday. The nature of the injury was not disclosed.The Eagles (6-3, 3-2 ACC) took over with 5:59 to go on its own 29 and marched down the field setting up the winning touchdown. With the win, BC is now bowl eligible. The Orange must win two of its final three games to make it to a second straight bowl.

