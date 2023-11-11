Boston College wins 75-71 in coach Earl Grant’s return to The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points, Donald Hand Jr. added 14 points and Boston College beat The Citadel 75-71. Neither team led by more than six points — in the first meeting between the schools, with the matchup scheduled the next two seasons. Zackery made two free throws with 17.1 seconds left to extend Boston College’s lead to 75-71. Keynan Davis missed a contested 3-pointer at the other end and The Citadel lost control of the offensive rebound to give it back to Boston College. Claudell Harris Jr. and Devin McGlockton each added 12 points for Boston College (2-0). Quinten Post, who was coming off a career-high 31 points in a win over Fairfield, had 10 points and four personal fouls. Elijah Morgan scored 17 points for The Citadel.

