Boston College uses balanced scoring to ease by Central Connecticut State 82-68

BOSTON (AP) — Donald Hand Jr. scored 11 of his career-high 16 points in the second half, Mason Madsen had 13 of his 15 before halftime and Boston College beat Central Connecticut State 82-68. Quinten Post, averaging 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game, added 13 points for Boston College (6-3). Jaeden Zackery had 11 points, six assists and four steals. Claudell Harris Jr., Boston College’s second-leading scorer, did not play after injuring an ankle in an overtime loss to North Carolina State on Saturday. Chas Kelley III, in his first career start, was held scoreless in 21 minutes. Allan Jeanne-Rose had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Central Connecticut State (3-5). Jordan Jones also scored 19 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.