Boston College turns to 5-time Olympian Dara Torres to rebuild swim program after hazing scandal

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College has hired five-time Olympian Dara Torres as its swimming and diving coach to help the school rebuild the program after a hazing scandal. Torres will coach both the men and women. BC suspended the swimming and diving programs last fall after allegations that freshmen were coerced into binge drinking and then told to drink their own vomit. Four coaches were fired after the school found “a team culture that has failed to meet the expectations Boston College holds for its student-athletes.”

