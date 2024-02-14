Boston College turns on Louisville in second half for 89-77 win

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Claudell Harris Jr. scored 20 points and Devin McGlockton scored 19 points and Boston College used a second-half rally to beat Louisville 89-77. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Tre White each scored 21 points for Louisville. Louisville led 47-39 at halftime before Boston College unloaded and outscored the Cardinals 29-10 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Boston College went on to a 50-point second half shooting 18 for 30 (60%) including 7 for 11 (63.6%) from 3-point range.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.