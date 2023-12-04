Boston College to face No. 17 SMU in Fenway Bowl; preview of future ACC matchup

Boston College will play what amounts to a home game when it faces American Athletic Conference champion SMU in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28. Boston College played its home games at Fenway from 1936 to 1945 and from 1953 to 1956. The two schools will play again next season in Dallas after SMU joins the ACC. SMU won its conference title game against Tulane with backup quarterback Kevin Jennings. Starter Preston Stone is out for the season with a broken leg. SMU just missed out on a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

