Boston College switches QBs, with Grayson James to replace Thomas Castellanos against No. 14 SMU

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College is making a change at quarterback. Coach Bill O’Brien said on Tuesday that Grayson James will start against No. 14 SMU on Saturday in place of Thomas Castellanos. James transferred from FIU this year and has played in two games for the Eagles. He led them to a comeback victory over Western Kentucky when Castellanos was injured. James also replaced Castellanos in the third quarter of last week’s game against Syracuse. He completed 5 of 6 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 37-31 victory.

