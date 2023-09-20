Boston College suspends swimming and diving program after school determines hazing took place

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College says its men’s and women’s swimming and diving program has been placed on indefinite suspension after university administrators determined hazing had taken place within the program. The school released a one-paragraph statement and didn’t provide any further information. The statement said all the athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources during the suspension.

