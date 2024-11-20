Boston College seeks win for bowl eligibility against North Carolina
North Carolina is going for a fourth straight win against Boston College on Saturday. The Tar Heels secured bowl eligibility last weekend against Wake Forest and have gone from rebounded from a four-game losing skid at midseason. Boston College needs one more win to be eligible for a bowl for the eighth time in nine years.
