Boston College seeks win for bowl eligibility against North Carolina

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs past Wake Forest linebacker Aiden Hall and defensive back C'Darius Kelley (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

North Carolina is going for a fourth straight win against Boston College on Saturday. The Tar Heels secured bowl eligibility last weekend against Wake Forest and have gone from rebounded from a four-game losing skid at midseason. Boston College needs one more win to be eligible for a bowl for the eighth time in nine years.

