Boston College seeks to win its opening two conference games for the first time since 2007

The Cavaliers and Eagles have been two of the most pleasant early-season surprises in the ACC. Their strong starts include winning their conference openers. Virginia hasn’t started 2-0 in league play since 2019, the year it reached the ACC title game and the Orange Bowl. Boston College hasn’t won its first two conference games since 2007 and hasn’t been 5-1 since 2008.

