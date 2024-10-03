Boston College seeks to win its opening two conference games for the first time since 2007

Virginia running back Xavier Brown (20) runs past Coastal Carolina safety AJ Williams (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Kelley]

The Cavaliers and Eagles have been two of the most pleasant early-season surprises in the ACC. Their strong starts include winning their conference openers. Virginia hasn’t started 2-0 in league play since 2019, the year it reached the ACC title game and the Orange Bowl. Boston College hasn’t won its first two conference games since 2007 and hasn’t been 5-1 since 2008.

