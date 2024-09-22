Boston College rallies for 23-19 victory over Michigan State in Red Bandanna Game

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Castellanos hit Lewis Bond for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 88 seconds left and Boston College rallied to beat Michigan State 23-19. Bond caught six passes for 102 yards. He grabbed the game-winner for the Eagles at the Spartans’ 13 and then crossed the field before strutting into the end zone. The game featured six lead changes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.