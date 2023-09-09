Boston College outlasts lightning, Holy Cross to win 31-28

BOSTON (AP) — Former backup Thomas Castellanos threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 69 yards more as Boston College held off Holy Cross 31-28 in a lightning-delayed renewal of a century-old rivalry between the Massachusetts Catholic schools. A week after losing to Northern Illinois in overtime, BC struggled with another non-Power Five team. Holy Cross is the No. 5 team in FCS. After a 2-hour, 13-minute delay with 1:58 remaining and the Crusaders at their own 25, quarterback Matthew Sluka drove them to the BC 28 before fumbling the ball away. Castellanos completed 17 of 23 passes and Kye Robichaux ran for 94 yards and a score for Boston College.

