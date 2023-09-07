Boston College needs victory over Holy Cross to recover from opening loss to Northern Illinois

Boston College needs to beat the lone FCS team on its schedule if it has any hope of returning to bowl eligibility in its 125th season of football. The Eagles have already lost one game outside the Power 5, falling 27-24 in overtime to Northern Illinois in the opener. Holy Cross is No. 5 in FCS and looking for its 19th straight regular-season win. A win ould be the Crusaders’ third straight over an FBS opponent, having beaten UConn two years ago and Buffalo last season.

