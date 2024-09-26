Boston College looks to add to poll resume when it plays Western Kentucky

Boston College faces Western Kentucky on Saturday, hoping a strong performance could sneak the Eagles back into The Associated Press Top 25. BC appeared in the rankings at No. 24 after Week 2. It was the school’s first ranking since 2018. But it lasted only one week because of a loss to No. 6 Missouri. The Hilltoppers have won three straight since their only loss, to No. 5 Alabama.

