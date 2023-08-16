Boston College hopes healthy offensive line can restore running game that fizzled last season

BOSTON (AP) — Winning just three games qualifies as a disappointment at Boston College. Doing it while unable to run the ball is an affront for a program that likes to think of itself as “O-Line U.” The school that has sent a steady stream of guards and tackles to the NFL ran for its fewest yards since at least 1955 last season. The Eagles failed to produce a single 100-yard rushing game for the first time since 1990. Coach Jeff Hafley says the offensive line will be strong again after a season full of injuries. He may need it to be if he is going to save his job after a 3-9 season in 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.