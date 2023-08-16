Boston College hopes healthy offensive line can restore running game that fizzled last season

By JIMMY GOLEN The Associated Press
FILE - Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead (14) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2021. Boston College opens their season at home against Northern Illinois on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joshua Bessex]

BOSTON (AP) — Winning just three games qualifies as a disappointment at Boston College. Doing it while unable to run the ball is an affront for a program that likes to think of itself as “O-Line U.” The school that has sent a steady stream of guards and tackles to the NFL ran for its fewest yards since at least 1955 last season. The Eagles failed to produce a single 100-yard rushing game for the first time since 1990. Coach Jeff Hafley says the offensive line will be strong again after a season full of injuries. He may need it to be if he is going to save his job after a 3-9 season in 2022.

