Boston College hires former NFL head coach and Ohio State assistant Bill O’Brien to lead Eagles

By RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
FILE - New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien watches warmups for the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7, 2023, in Pittsburgh. Ohio State is hiring O'Brien as its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday night, Jan. 18, 2024. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hire still needed university approval, but an announcement was expected as soon as Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Freed]

Bill O’Brien is the new head coach at Boston College. The Boston native opted to return to his hometown for a top job instead of taking the offensive coordinator position at Ohio State he accepted just last month. O’Brien was the New England Patriots offensive coordinator last season. He replaces Jeff Hafley, who left BC to be defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers last week. O’Brien had been hired to be the Buckeyes OC on Jan. 19.

