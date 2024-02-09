Boston College hires former NFL head coach and Ohio State assistant Bill O’Brien to lead Eagles

Bill O’Brien is the new head coach at Boston College. The Boston native opted to return to his hometown for a top job instead of taking the offensive coordinator position at Ohio State he accepted just last month. O’Brien was the New England Patriots offensive coordinator last season. He replaces Jeff Hafley, who left BC to be defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers last week. O’Brien had been hired to be the Buckeyes OC on Jan. 19.

