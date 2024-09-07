Boston College follows up victory over Florida State by thrashing FCS Duquesne 56-0

BOSTON (AP) — Thomas Castellanos threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as Boston College followed up its upset of then-No. 10 Florida State by thrashing FCS Duquesne 56-0. Castellanos completed 9 of 10 passes. He threw TDs of 72, 49, 30 and 4 yards — all to different receivers. After going nowhere on its first drive, BC scored touchdowns on its next five possessions. Khari Johnson’s pick-6 helped the Eagles end the first half with a 42-0 lead.

