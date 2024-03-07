Boston College ends 4-game skid adding to Miami’s 8-game winless streak with 67-57 win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 19 points and Cliff Harris Jr. scored 13 points and Boston College beat Miami 67-57 and ended its four-game losing streak. Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points for Miami. Post made a 3 to tie it at 38-all, and following a dunk by Miami’s Norchad Omier, Mason Madsen made a 3 for a 41-40 lead and Boston College never trailed again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.