Boston College downs Louisville behind Post, Ashton-Langford

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 22 points and Makai Ashton-Langston scored 21 and Boston College extended Louisville’s ACC futility, beating the Cardinals 75-65. Post made two foul shots, a 3-pointer and two more free throws in his own 7-0 run and the Eagles led 48-45 with 11:46 remaining. Louisville responded when JJ Traynor made a 3 and followed with a dunk for a one-point Louisville lead. But BC’s Jaeden Zackery countered with consecutive 3s, Post added two more foul shots and the Eagles led the rest of the way. El Ellis scored 17 points for Louisville.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.