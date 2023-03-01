Boston College continues its roll, dumps Wake Forest 71-69

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 19 points and Makai Ashton-Langford’s scoop shot in the final seconds served as the game-winner and streaking Boston College beat Wake Forest 71-69. CJ Penha Jr.’s layup with 14:25 left gave the Eagles a 41-40 lead and they never trailed again. The play started a 19-3 run for BC, and Post’s jumper five minutes later made it 58-43 before Wake staged a rally. Tyree Appleby scored 23 points for Wake Forest.

