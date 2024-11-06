Boston College and Syracuse meet 100 years after first matchup

Boston College faces Syracuse needing two wins to reach bowl eligibility. With four games left and two of them against ranked teams, the Eagles are running out of chances. Syracuse can reach seven wins for the second time in six seasons and remain on course to win 10 games for just the second time since 2001. Syracuse rallied from a 21-3 deficit in its last game to beat Virginia Tech. BC blew a 20-0 lead against Louisville in its last outing.

