Boston Celtics’ summer of snubs could keep Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown hungry for repeat title

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics are heading back to the gym to try to repeat as NBA champions. The Celtics held media day on Tuesday. They’re getting an earlier start than the rest of the league because they open the preseason in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 4. Coach Joe Mazzulla says he doesn’t think his team will be complacent after winning the franchise’s record 18th NBA championship. Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both coming off Olympic snubs that should leave them hungry to prove themselves.

