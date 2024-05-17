Boston captain Brad Marchand returns for must-win Game 6 against Panthers

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins captain Brad Marchand was dressed and back in the lineup for Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Florida Panthers. Marchand missed two games with an undisclosed injury after getting hit in the head by Panthers forward Sam Bennett. The team’s longest-tenured player and No. 2 scorer this season returned to practice on Friday morning and was deemed a game-time decision. Marchand had 29 goals and 38 assists in the regular season and 10 points in the first 10 games of the playoffs. The Panthers led the best-of-seven series 3-2.

