Boston Bruins hope to finish the job this season after record-setting run ended in a playoff flop

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are looking ahead at a new season after their stunning first-round ouster last spring. Boston set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points but came nowhere close to winning the Stanley Cup. In the offseason, they lost six-time Selke Trophy winner Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins think they are primed for another run at a title. And there’s some precedent for that. The 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning shared the previous record of 62 wins with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings. Neither of them closed the deal. Both of them won back-to-back championships in the next two years.

