Boston acquires catcher from Yankees after giving up a top prospect to get All-Star lefty Crochet

DALLAS (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have acquired catcher Carlos Narváez from the New York Yankees in exchange for minor league pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz and international signing bonus pool money. The rare deal between the AL East rivals came during the winter meetings Wednesday. It was after Red Sox top catching prospect Kyle Teel was part of a package of four prospects traded to the Chicago White Sox earlier in the day for All-Star left-handed pitcher Garret Crochet. The 26-year-old Narváez made his big league debut with the Yankees by hitting .231 in six games this year.

