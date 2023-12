NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Dionte Bostick scored 19 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Cal State Northridge defeated Utah Tech 80-75. Noa Gonsalves had 18 points to lead the Trailblazers (5-5).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.